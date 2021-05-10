Darby Allin Calls Miro “Underwhelming” In Promo To Hype Up TNT Title Match

On this coming Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin will defend the TNT Title against Miro. Allin cut a Twitter promo to hype up the match and said the following:

Allin referring to Miro as “underwhelming” channels what some fans have been saying about Miro for months on social media:

Here was Miro’s promo from Dynamite to set up the match:

