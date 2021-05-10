Darby Allin Calls Miro “Underwhelming” In Promo To Hype Up TNT Title Match

On this coming Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin will defend the TNT Title against Miro. Allin cut a Twitter promo to hype up the match and said the following:

You say Darby’s this & Darby’s that I know exactly who I am. Do you know who you are Miro? You show up the hottest free agent just to talk about video games and be some best man. You’ve gotta be the most underwhelming Thing I’ve seen. You ain’t taking shit away from me. https://t.co/yMR9K5TcEN — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) May 9, 2021

Allin referring to Miro as “underwhelming” channels what some fans have been saying about Miro for months on social media:

Has Miro Been Wasted in AEW? When he was in WWE people were pleading for him to achieve ‘freedom’ and join AEW. Now he’s literally floundering. Is this fair? pic.twitter.com/JUXYnrckps — TheElitist (@TheElitistonYT2) February 7, 2021

Here was Miro’s promo from Dynamite to set up the match: