Darby Allin Convinced Sting to Wrestle After He Signed With AEW to Do Cinematic Matches

As PWMania.com previously reported, Darby Allin recently appeared on the DDP Snake Pit podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Allin claimed that he played an important role in convincing Sting to start competing in live matches once again:

“It’s something to know how legendary his career has been up until this point,” Allin said. “Then you’re part of the final chapter, which everyone knows, the final chapter could mean just as much as any part as any other chapter.”

According to Allin, Sting had at first agreed to participate in a few cinematic matches that took place outside of the ring. The belief among wrestling fans at the time was that he had finished his career as an in-ring performer, but he has since competed in a number of matches that have been broadcast on television and PPV.

He said, “When he first got in AEW, he originally signed on for just cinematic matches. Then when we were training at his house down in Texas, because he had a ring down there, I just straight up said to him, I was like, ‘Man, we don’t need to do cinematic matches. Let’s do this live.’ I said, ‘There’s nothing we have to hide here with your performance. It’s not like, ‘All right, cut. Let’s get another angle that makes that look better.’ You’re moving good and you’re kicking ass.”

Allin continued, “That’s when we got the green light to do me and Sting versus Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky at Double or Nothing. That was like his first match back live since the neck injury that he had in 2014.”

Allin also revealed he paid $12,000 to get out of a contract to sign with AEW.



