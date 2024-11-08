Darby Allin Discusses How He Handles His Physical Recovery At Home

Top AEW star Darby Allin appeared on AEW Meal & a Match to talk about a number of topics, including his physical recovery at home.

Allin said, “It’s so insane, my whole downstairs is like a laboratory. I’m friends with DDP and he’s got all of this state of the art physical recovery stuff at his house. I’ll go up and try it out and now I’ve got two ice baths at my house. I got saunas, breathing machines, I got everything because I want to be crazy for as long as possible.”

His thoughts on meditation:

But, the mind is also a big thing, so I started meditation. It’s like a big thing where it kind of goes to the source of thought, where it actually helps me get more creative. You wake up in the morning and it’s like, ‘I’ve got to do this, I got to do that’, and it just really puts you in balance if you’re stressing. You can handle a lot.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)