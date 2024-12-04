Darby Allin Discusses The Brutality Of Brody King And Gunther’s Chops

Top AEW star Darby Allin spoke with Josephfer Williams of KQ2 on a number of topics, including the worst chops he has ever taken in wrestling.

Allin said, “People ask me what’s the worst chop I’ve ever taken in wrestling, I would say his is second, but Brody King’s is first by far. I feel like my heart stopped when Brody chops me. I’d say Brody first, Gunther second. I don’t even know who’s third, but those two definitely stand out.”

You can check out Allin’s comments in the video below.

