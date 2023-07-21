Darby Allin Explains When He Realized He Had Become A Success In Wrestling

When did Darby Allin realize he made it in the world of pro wrestling.

The answer?

Week three of AEW Dynamite.

Philadelphia Street Fight against Chris Jericho.

Allow the charismatic AEW performer and one of the Four Pillars of the company to elaborate.

“For [AEW] to take a chance and for Jericho to take a chance week three, that’s not a lot of weeks, was very like special to me,” Allin said on The Lost Signals podcast. “So, that was another feeling of, ‘Oh, the company has like faith in me,’ so it’s cool.”

Darby continued, “I pulled out all the tricks that I had in this brain and left nothing on the table because I don’t want someone to see that and be like, ‘Oh, Darby wasn’t quite ready.’ I want them to be like, ‘Yo, he’s ready.'”

