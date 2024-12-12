Darby Allin Mentors Aspiring Wrestler Who Crashed His Halloween Party

Top AEW star Darby Allin spoke with Flickering Myth on a number of topics, including how he met a young man at his own Halloween party and now he is training this man to be a pro wrestler.

Allin said, “This kid right here. He lived in Paducah, Kentucky and he had never done anything in his whole life. He lived under a rock. He randomly came to a Halloween party of mine and never left. Now, he lives in the school bus in my backyard and is training to be a pro wrestler. I’m pushing him to his limit of getting confidence and not watching his whole life passing him by.”

You can check out Allin’s comments in the video below.

