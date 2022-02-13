Darby Allin Offers Wrestler An AEW Contract During Defy Event

At Saturday night’s Defy Year V event in Seattle, WA, AEW star Darby Allin made a surprise appearance. Allin ended up offering Nick Wayne a contract with AEW after Wayne had lost an interim Defy World Championship match against Christopher Daniels.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com noted that Wayne, who is 16 years old, will have something along the lines of a apprenticeship deal. Once Wayne turns 18 and finishes high school, he is expected to become a full-fledged contracted AEW talent.

Afterwards, former WWE star Isaiah “Swerve” Scott aka Shane Strickland also made an appearance and told Wayne that Defy is his house.