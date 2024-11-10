Darby Allin On The Impact Bryan Danielson Has Had On AEW

Top AEW star Darby Allin spoke with Mike Karolyi on a number of topics, including the impact Bryan Danielson has had on AEW.

Allin said, “Bryan, just having him around on a week-to-week basis, he was such a good addition to AEW. He was a guy that you could call upon last second to have an amazing match or do anything. He was such a team player. There wasn’t anything he wasn’t willing to do for the company.”

On Danielson not having any ego:

“He had no ego, just a lot like Sting. He saw the big picture. It was good energy to have. To have him missing every week it’s like, ‘Ah, crap.’ Someone needs to fill his shoes, so it’s time for the roster to step up and someone is going to fill them.”

You can check out Allin’s comments in the video below.

