Darby Allin Provides An Update On Steven Borden’s Training

AEW star Darby Allin recently spoke with Uproxx on a number of topics including Steven Borden’s progress in his wrestling training.

Allin said, “He’s still training.” “He stays outside in the tent in my front yard. And then yeah, it’s still coming. Definitely want to take our time with that and not rush anything. Because we don’t want it to look like, ‘Oh, Sting’s son’s getting a handout and we’re just going to rush him in there and this guy sucks really bad in the ring.’ No, we want to make sure he’s ready to rock, you know, whenever he steps foot in the ring you only get one shot at a first impression.”