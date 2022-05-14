Darby Allin Reacts to Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW for WWE

AEW star Darby Allin talked about Cody Rhodes leaving AEW for WWE during an interview with NYPost.com:

“I’m just happy if he’s happy. That’s all it comes down to. [There are] different roads everyone can take on this journey in professional wrestling. I know I wouldn’t be happy doing anything outside of AEW because of all the free time, all the skating that I get to do, and all my side projects, and the craziness. I can’t be tied down to following a schedule that much. But if he finds that happiness, that’s all that’s important. That’s all that really matters to me. It’s nobody’s business but his own.”

“He saw the passion that I had to be in AEW in the beginning, and that’s why he chose me to wrestle him at Fyter Fest. That was my debut. We went to a 20-minute broadway. To kind of take a relative unknown and work a wrestler like myself at the time and do that, is very special.”