Darby Allin Recalls Giving Nick Wayne His AEW Contract

Darby Allin thinks highly of Nick Wayne.

During a recent Kiro 7 News interview, the charismatic AEW performer reflected on presenting the wrestling prospect with his All Elite Wrestling contract back in February of 2021 after he competed in a match at a DEFY Wrestling event.

“To have that moment with him and to be there from the start,” Allin said. “I would take him to skate parks when we were younger and all those things. It’s crazy.”

Allin continued, “It’s cool to see the journey, especially for him. I remember when his dad passed away, it was two days later and he was training in the ring and posting videos of himself training and I always thought that was the craziest thing. This kid lives for this.”

Check out the complete Darby Allin interview by visiting Kiro7.com.