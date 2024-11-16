Darby Allin Reflects On Claudio Castagnoli Spot: ‘I Thought My Ribs Broke’

Top AEW star Darby Allin spoke with 693 SENQ on a number of topics, including how he thought he broke his rib when he was swung into a ring post by Claudio Castagnoli.

Allin said, “I’m used to it. I just want to stay in one piece and not end up going to the hospital. I feel like I’m dodging bullets. After last week of getting thrown into the steel post by Claudio, I thought my ribs broke for a second. When I hit the ground I was like ‘Ughh.’ This is what I live for. I live for the craziness. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)