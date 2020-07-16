Darby Allin Returns At AEW’s “Fight For The Fallen” Event (Video)

Darby Allin made his return during Wednesday night’s AEW “Fight for the Fallen” main event.
During the World Title match featuring Jon Moxley and Brian Cage, the lights went out and when they came back on, Allin was in the ring and and leapt off the top rope, using his skateboard to take Cage out.
In recent weeks, Allin has been on social media posting videos of stunts he’s been performing while not “being cleared by a doctor.”
