Darby Allin Reveals He’s Filmed Pilot for His TV Series

Since winning the AEW TNT Title, Darby Allin has successfully defended it three times, defeating opponents like Mike Bennett, Juice Robinson, and KUSHIDA.

When Allin was a guest on the “Hawk vs Wolf Podcast” with Tony Hawk and Jason Ellis, and mentioned that he had just finished filming the pilot for his TV series.

He said, “I was wearing one (electric shock collar) when we were filming the pilot for my TV show and we were trying to do some skating with the shock collar and stuff like that and I was like, this is impossible. I couldn’t imagine putting that on a dog. Crazy.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



