Darby Allin Says He Feels Ready To Be The Face Of AEW

Darby Allin discussed his potential to become “the face” of AEW in an interview with D. Scott on JAMZ96.3.

“I really feel like I’m ready for that spot. I say this all the time, but all the crazy stuff I do outside of the ring is not just for laughs and giggles. It actually makes me mentally stronger. Breaking down those barriers. If I can survive this stunt, then why can’t I be the face of a company? If I can survive Everest, why can’t I be the face of a company? It’s just getting stronger mentally. I firmly believe when you risk your life on a monthly basis, it’s going to make you pretty strong mentally and I feel like I’m ready to be the face of this whole company.”

You can check out the interview below:



(quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)