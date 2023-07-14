Darby Allin Says It Wasn’t His Idea To Be Paired With Sting In AEW

Darby Allin and Sting make the perfect match.

But it wasn’t Darby’s idea to be paired with “The Icon” in All Elite Wrestling.

During a recent appearance on The Lost Signals podcast, the charismatic AEW performer spoke about the back story behind being paired with the pro wrestling legend in AEW.

“That was never my idea. I wouldn’t want to put myself in those shoes. I never wanted to be the guy that says, ‘Yo, Tony [Khan], I got a great idea. Why don’t I become world champion?’ It’s like, ‘No sh**, Sherlock,’ but I didn’t want to be the guy, ‘Yeah, I’ve got a good idea. I want to team with Sting,’ because everybody wants a team with Sting on paper.”

Allin continued, “But to be given the opportunity –- it just naturally started happening and then [AEW] saw the chemistry that I had with him and then they just said, ‘Yeah, this is the guy. Darby is kind of like the ‘Sting Whisperer’ in a way.’”

