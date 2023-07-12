Darby Allin Talks About Tony Khan Letting Him Run With Things In AEW

Darby Allin appreciates that Tony Khan lets him take the ball and run with it in All Elite Wrestling.

A good example of this is the charismatic performer putting the video package together for the upcoming debut of the young Nick Wayne, which aired on AEW Dynamite last week.

“A good example is Nick Wayne,” he said. “Nobody really knew him that much from the national TV audience. How are you supposed to know a 16-year-old kid?”

Allin continued, “I went up to Tony and said, ‘I have this idea and I want to present Nick in a way where I make a video package for him so people can get to know him before he wrestles, and just not throw him out there as a random guy, but have a backstory.’ I come up with a lot of stuff. That’s the beauty of it.”

He would go on to explain how Tony Khan lets him take the ball and run with it.

“Tony lets me take the ball and run with it. That’s all I’ve ever wanted in life. Not just wrestling, but life, just the opportunity to do something with myself. It’s cool when you have someone like Tony Khan, who has a national television company, and is letting you take the ball and run with it. A lot of it is from my mind, what you see out there, for good or bad.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.