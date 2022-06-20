Darby Allin Thought Recent AEW Stunt Would Hospitalize Him

During his matches, Darby Allin has a tendency of doing dangerous spots. On AEW Dynamite, Allin recently wrestled Jeff Hardy in a No Disqualification Match.

Allin jumped to the outside onto Hardy, who was laying on a series of raised steel chairs, using a ladder built up in the ring. Jake Roberts claimed on his DDP Snake Pit podcast that Allin informed him he felt he was going to get hurt.

“I seen him three days after that and he’s seen me coming and he’s like, ‘Oh, boy,’ he’s already ducking me cause he knows I’m gonna chew his ass! ‘What the f*ck are you doing?’ I said, ‘Tell me what you were thinking before that?’ He goes, ‘Jake, I was starting to go up. When I got up there, I thought, ‘Well, I’m here, I’m going to the hospital. I know I’m going to the hospital this time.’ He said, ‘I was quite shocked that I didn’t! I hit and I started moving stuff and it all still worked, and I thought, It wasn’t that bad!’ I said, ‘That’s the worst thing you could have told me!’”

You can listen to the podcast below: