Darby Allin To Make Cameo Appearance In New Jackass Movie

AEW star Darby Allin is one of the celebrity cameos scheduled for the upcoming Jackass 4 movie, according to SlashFilm.com. Allin will be making a cameo along with AEW celebrity wrestler Shaquille O’Neal and UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou, among others.

The Jackass 4 film was originally scheduled to be released on March 5 of this year, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it back to July 2, and then again to October 22 of this year. Paramount will release the movie in theaters worldwide on October 22, and then on the Paramount+ streaming platform 45 days later.

Skater and adrenaline junkie Allin has become friends with several Jackass stars, such as Steve-O and Bam Margera, and others like Tony Hawk and Travis Pastrana. You may remember how Steve-O appeared on AEW Dynamite for a “Body Bag Roll-In” stunt segment back on October 22, seen below-

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest.