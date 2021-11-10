Darius Rucker Talks About Buying Expensive Ric Flair Robe

Country music singer Darius Rucker is a noted pro wrestling fan, and specifically is a big fan of his longtime friend, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

Rucker recently spoke with Audacy host Coop at the CMA Awards and revealed how he paid big money for one of The Nature Boy’s robes while bidding at a charity auction hosted by The Jimmy V Foundation. Rucker noted that the robe is currently hanging in his closet, but he plans on putting it in his “Man Cave” display case once he builds his new house.

“Yes! I do own one of Ric Flair’s robes. I’ll never forget this, it was at the Jimmy V [Valvano] Foundation, the cancer foundation — it was at their big party and auction. I’ll never forget, I walked in and I saw the Ric Flair robe and I turned to the Hootie boys and I said, ‘I don’t care what this costs me, I’m walking out of here with that.’ It cost me a lot of money… a LOT of money, but it was worth every penny… Right now, it’s in my closet, but I’m building a new house and so when I do that, I’m going to put it in a big display case and make it the center of my Man Cave. He’s the greatest of all time,” Rucker said.