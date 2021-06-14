Dark Match From NXT TakeOver, More Notes From The Opener

– The dark match before tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House” event saw Sarray and Zoey Stark defeat Aliyah and Jessi Kamea of The Robert Stone Brand.

– Tonight’s “Takeover: In Your House” event opened up with rapper Naomi Fox performing the Takeover theme song live inside the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center. There was speculation on the performance being hindered by either technical difficulties or bad lip syncing.

Not much is known about Fox, according to Google, but she is a rapper from Brooklyn. She is featured on the WWE Music Group version of the Takeover theme, which can also be seen below. Fox has posted several related posts to her Instagram Stories at this link.

After Fox’s performance, Todd Pettengill was introduced as the host of the show. He was later featured in backstage segment with Hit Row and McKenzie Mitchell.

