Dark Order Reveal They Were Last-Minute Addition To AEW All In: London

The Dark Order released a special behind-the-scenes episode of their YouTube series on Monday from AEW All In: London 2024 at Wembley Stadium on August 25.

During the new show, which you can view below, Dark Order members Alex Reynolds, John Silver and Evil Uno spoke about their travel to London for the show and how they were a late addition to the “Zero Hour” pre-show lineup.

EU: Big Wembley moment for us. We’ve actually been thinking about this for a long time. We missed out on last year’s Wembley, and it never sat right with us, and we weren’t sure if we were gonna get our moment this year, if we’re being honest.



AR: A lot of turns, a lot of turns along the way, bumps in the road.



JS: This is the first time England has seen me and Alex wrestle. It just happened to be in front of about 50,000 people.



EU: Both of you have only been in the country for about, well, [Alex] has been here for less than 12 hours, and [John] is less than 24 hours. It was on very short notice. We weren’t sure if we were going to be able to make it this time, but we did.



AEW: It was worth it. A very cool moment that we’ll all remember.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)