Dark Side of the Ring Episode On The Dynamite Kid Viewership and Rating

Last Thursday’s Dark Side of the Ring episode on The Dynamite Kid drew 242,000 viewers on Vice TV, according to SpoilerTV.

This is down 0.41% from the fifth episode of season three, which focused on Grizzly Smith and his family of pro wrestlers. That episode drew 243,000 viewers.

Last Thursday’s episode on The Dynamite Kid drew a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. That is up 22% from the episode on Grizzly, which drew a 0.09 rating in the key demo.

Last Thursday’s Dynamite Kid episode ranked #52 on the Cable Top 200 with the 0.11 key demo rating. The episode tied for #131 in cable viewership, with NFL Live on ESPN2.

The Dynamite Kid episode was down 0.41% in viewership from the previous week, while the key demo rating was up 22% from the previous week. The Dynamite Kid episode drew the best key demo rating of season three so far.

Last Thursday’s episode was the mid-season finale for DSOTR. The show will return some time in September with the rest of season three, which includes episodes on Ion Croitoru (Johnny K-9/Bruiser Bedlam), the Vince McMahon steroid trial, FMW, WWE’s infamous Plane Ride from Hell, WWE Hall of Famer Luna Vachon, XPW, and Chris Kanyon.

Below is our Dark Side of the Ring viewership tracker:

SEASON 3:

Episode 1: Brian Pillman – 272,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: Nick Gage – 163,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: Collision In Korea – Unavailable (Did Not Make the Cable Top 100)

Episode 4: The Ultimate Warrior – Unavailable (Did Not Make the Cable Top 100)

Episode 5: Grizzly Smith & His Family – 243,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: The Dynamite Kid – 242,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 7: Ion Croitoru –

SEASON 2:

Episode 1: Chris Benoit tragedy – 320,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: New Jack – 229,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: WWE Brawl For All – 226,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: Jimmy Snuka and the Death of Nancy Argentino – 209,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: The Assassination of Dino Bravo – 221,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: David Schultz and The Slap Heard Around The World – 255,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 7: Cocaine & Cowboy Boots: The Herb Abrams Story – 246,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 8: The Last Ride of The Road Warriors – 264,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 9: The Final Days of Owen Hart – 349,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

SEASON 2 TOTAL: 2.319 million viewers over 9 regular episodes

SEASON 2 AVERAGE: 257,666 viewers per episode

SEASON 1:

Episode 1: Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth – 154,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: The Montreal Screwjob – 181,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: Bruiser Brody’s death – 214,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: The Von Erich Family – 234,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: Gino Hernandez’s death – 225,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: The Fabulous Moolah – 200,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

SEASON 1 TOTAL: 1.208 million viewers over six episodes

SEASON 1 AVERAGE: 201,333 viewers per episode