Dark Side Of The Ring Now The Best Performing Vice Series In History

“Dark Side of the Ring” is now the best-performing series in the history of Vice TV, according to Variety. The series as a whole has averaged 423,000 viewers per episode with 242,000 in the key adults 18-49 demographic, according to Live+3 data for both seasons from Nielsen. These are the highest marks in both measures for an original series since Vice TV launched back in 2016. Live+3 data through May 19 shows that the second season of “Dark Side of the Ring” has averaged 485,000 viewers with 288,000 in the key adults 18-49 demo. That is up 52% and 73% compared to season one. The season two finale on the death of Owen Hart, which premiered on May 19, broke the previous Live+3 viewership and key demographic records for Vice TV, bringing in a total of 626,000 viewers with 390,000 of those in the key adults 18-49 demo.

“We are absolutely ecstatic with the success of ‘Dark Side of the Ring,'” said Morgan Hertzan, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Vice Television. “Audiences respond to our courageous compelling storytelling, and this series has proven to be heavyweight in the television landscape.

“I am very proud to partner with the incredible creatives at Vice Studios, and tag team executive producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener who have so skillfully crafted this show. It is in every way the no holds barred type of programming that you can expect to see on Vice TV. Looking forward to the next KO!”