Dark Side Of The Ring Ratings Report For 10/21

Thursday’s Dark Side of the Ring episode on Rob Black’s XPW promotion drew 109,000 viewers on Vice TV, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down 19.25% from last week’s episode on Luna Vachon, which drew 135,000 viewers.

Thursday’s episode on XPW drew a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. That is down 16.66% from last week’s episode on Vachon, which drew a 0.06 key demo rating.

Thursday’s episode ranked #112 on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.05 key demo rating, down from the #88 ranking for the Vachon episode. The episode ranked #141 for the night on cable in viewership, down from last week’s #131 ranking. The DSOTR episode on XPW drew the lowest viewership in show history, and tied with the Bruiser Bedlam episode for the second-lowest key demo rating in the history of the show. This week’s viewership was down 19.25% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was down 16.66% from the previous week.