Dark Side Of The Ring Ratings Report For Season Finale

Thursday’s Dark Side of the Ring season finale on the WWE Steroid Trials drew 154,000 viewers on Vice TV, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up 41.28% from last week’s episode on Rob Black and XPW, which drew 109,000 viewers.

Thursday’s season finale on the WWE Steroid Trials drew a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. That is up 20% from last week’s episode on XPW, which drew a 0.05 key demo rating. That 0.06 rating represents 80,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 26.98% from the 63,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.05 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

Thursday’s season finale ranked #90 on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.06 key demo rating, up from the #112 ranking for the XPW episode. The episode ranked #127 for the night on cable in viewership, up from last week’s #141 ranking.

The DSOTR episode on the WWE Steroid Trials drew the eighth-best viewership of the season, and tied with other episodes for the fourth-best key demo rating of the season. This week’s viewership was up 41.28% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was up 20% from the previous week. Season 3 of Dark Side of the Ring averaged 177,230 viewers and a 0.07 key demo rating over 13 episodes. This is for a total of 2.304 million viewers on the season. To compare, season 2 averaged 257,666 viewers per episode, while the first season averaged 201,333 viewers per episode.