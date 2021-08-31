Dark Side Of The Ring Season 3 Part 2 Full Line Up

As noted, the second half of Vice TV’s Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 will premiere on Thursday, September 16 at 9pm ET via Vice TV. The rest of Season 3 will include 7 episodes. Below is the full schedule with trailer-

9/16/21 – The Plane Ride From Hell

A private 757 flight descended into a nightmare as intoxicated wrestlers clashed with their flight crew, erupting into one of wrestling’s most infamous scandals.

9/23/21 – The Double Life of Chris Kanyon

In a culture that celebrates machismo and negative gay stereotypes, wrestling innovator Chris Kanyon kept his own sexuality a closely guarded secret for decades.

9/30/21 – Blood & Wire: Onita’s FMW

After Japan’s Atsushi Onita created FMW and its spectacular matches featuring explosions and gratuitous gore, his handpicked successor took his own life while drowning in debt.

10/7/21 – Bikers, Bombs & Bedlam Johnny K9

Johnny K9 led a double life as an in-ring brute and the leader of a biker gang implicated in drug trafficking, the bombing of a police station, and a gruesome double murder.

10/14/21 – The Many Faces of Luna Vachon

A striking villain in the ring, Luna Vachon was a groundbreaking physical performer who battled mental illness and addiction while seeking to champion women’s wrestling.

10/21/21 – Extreme & Obscene: Rob Black’s XPW

XPW merged Rob Black’s passions for hardcore porn and deathmatch wrestling, but after he waged a war with federal authorities his empire imploded.

10/28/21 – The Steroid Trials

In the mid 90s, wrestling was rocked by accusations of rampant steroid abuse. With star witness Hulk Hogan, prosecutors set out to prove that Vince McMahon was the one responsible.