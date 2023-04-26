Dark Side Of The Ring Season Four Episodes Revealed, Trailer Released

“Dark Side of the Ring” will return for a fourth season with ten episodes on VICE TV starting May 30 at 10pm ET.

The season is narrated by AEW’s Chris Jericho. Evan Husney and Jason Eisener are back as executive directors.

The fourth season will “explore stories like the emotional rollercoaster of one of wrestling’s most captivating and controversial couples, Chris Candido and Tammy “Sunny” Sytch, the car accident that derailed the career of future World Champion Magnum T.A., wrestling’s most unhinged monster, Abdullah the Butcher, a focused look on the troubled life of Marty Jannetty, Shawn Michaels’ former tag team partner, and much more.”

The trailer for the new season, which was released today, confirms all ten subjects that would be featured.

Here’s the list:

Chris Candido & Tammy Sytch

Magnum T.A.

Adrian Adonis

Doink the Clown

Junkyard Dog

Marty Jannetty

Bam Bam Bigelow

Abdullah the Butcher

Bash at the Beach 2000

The Graham Family

You can watch the trailer below: