Darren Young Reveals Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Him Coming Out As Gay, More

During a recent interview with TVInsider, Darren Young commented on Vince McMahon’s reaction when he came out as gay, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On Vince McMahon’s reaction when he came out: “When I came out, one of the first people to call me up was [WWE cofounder] Vince McMahon. He was happy I was courageous enough to come out. One of his best friends, Pat Patterson, is also gay. He said he didn’t want it to be a storyline. I was cool with it either way because I was finally able to be myself and live my truth. Recently when I was at the Sundance Film Festival, I spoke to a representative for GLAAD. They heard me talk and said WWE just isn’t ready for such a storyline. Nothing against me or anyone else, they just said WWE wasn’t ready for it. We’re making moves and making waves. I can’t control what WWE puts on TV. I can only control what I put out.”

On Wade Barrett turning down a possible NEXUS reunion for WrestleMania earlier this year: “Right before the pandemic hit, me and Wade were at a signing in L.A. We were just talking, and I told him I got contacted by WWE to be part of WrestleMania, and I said yes to it. He told me he said no because the money just wasn’t right. They didn’t really tell me what I’d be doing. They just said I would be doing network interviews and part of signings. I was cool with it. I always say if I would have done this for the money, I would have complained a long time ago. The money wasn’t right for Wade. He didn’t quite know what he would be doing. He turned it down. I respect Wade. He is a great friend of mine, but the money has to be right for some people. I’ve been a fan since I came out of the womb. I miss WWE. I love being part of the WWE family. Recently, I was on their show The Bump talking about pride. If I ever got a call to come back, I would jump on it right away. I love the business, love everyone backstage. Any time I can go backstage and visit, everyone is so kind to me and genuinely misses me. Life goes on. I have my podcast, side hustles. I got to keep it moving.”