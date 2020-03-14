Dash Wilder Trademarks “Cash Wheeler” For Possible Use After WWE

It looks like Dash Wilder of The Revival is planning on using the name “Cash Wheeler” when and if he leaves WWE later this year.

Dash, real name Daniel Wheeler, filed to trademark the “Cash Wheeler” name on Monday, March 9. The following use descriptions were filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

“IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Bandanas; Hats; Hooded sweatshirts; Shirts”

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes”

As we’ve noted before, Dash also owns the following trademarks related to The Revival: No Flips, Just Fists; Say Yeah; Top Guys, Shatter Machine; #FTRKO; #FTR. Scott Dawson owns the following trademarks: No Flips, Just Fists; Say Yeah; Top Guys; Shatter Machine; #FTRKO. There has been a WWE vs. Revival trademark battle as of late.

It was reported just this week, via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that The Revival is expected to be done with the company now. It had been reported for a while that Dawson’s WWE contract will expire in early April, while Dash’s deal had time added to it to make up for when he was out with injuries. Now it’s said that Dash’s WWE contract won’t expire until mid-June of this year. The Revival may end up missing WrestleMania 36 this year after originally being expected for a multi-team match with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Miz and John Morrison defending, but that match may not happen due to creative changes to the WrestleMania card. There has been talk of The Revival leaving WWE for more than a year now, due to how unhappy they have been with the way they were used. The two sides had been in contract negotiations at various points, but it was reported that The Revival turned down multiple offers as they just wanted to leave.

On a related note, Dash responded to a tweet on Friday night from WWE 24/7 Champion Riddick Moss, and apparently took a shot at WWE for the copyright back & forth.

Moss wrote, “It’s cool to see Smackdown emanating from the Riddick Moss Performance Center, where I’ve destroyed every athletic record possible and forced them to rename it. Well I made that suggestion before I left, I’m not sure if they went forward with it.”

“Probably couldn’t get it copyrighted,” Dash responded.

Dash wasn’t done with that tweet. He then responded to comments from Jack Gallagher after this week’s WWE 205 Live episode from the WWE Performance Center, which just featured one match – the 10-Man Elimination Match with 205 Live Originals vs. NXT Cruiserweights.

That 205 Live match saw Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Kushida, Tyler Breeze, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeat Gallagher, The Brian Kendrick, Ariya Daivari, Mike Kanellis and Captain Tony Nese, with The Singh Brothers.

Gallagher responded to a GIF of Swerve and Kushida performing a double team, and wrote, “They had five seconds. They took the piss.”

Dash responded, “Everyone does now. Sad, really. Sorry you had to go through that.”

Stay tuned for updates on The Revival’s WWE future. You can see the related tweets below:

Probably couldn’t get it copyrighted https://t.co/O2lIRcII81 — D. Wheeler (@DashWilderWWE) March 14, 2020

They had five seconds. They took the piss. https://t.co/EAWwGH2U4q — GEN7LEM4N J4CK (@GentlemanJackG) March 14, 2020