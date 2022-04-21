Dasha Gonzalez On The Rock Messaging Her, Who Helped Her Get Into AEW

Dasha Gonzalez made an appearance on AEW Unrestricted to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

The Rock messaging her about her 2020 appearance on Titan Games:

“Two or three months later, I got a message from him (The Rock) saying how proud he was of me and how hard I worked. I honestly just couldn’t believe that he would take time out of his day to send me like a two minute message. That’s what kind of a stand up guy The Rock is. He thanked me for representing wrestling. I was just so shocked. He said ‘It’s so good to have somebody like you representing the wrestling industry and not giving up. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from. You gave it your all.’ I felt like I did it and it was nice to see that he recognized that and everyone there recognized that, so I’m just, even still to this day, I’m so grateful for it.”

Billy Gunn helping her get into AEW:

“I’ve known Billy for, I’m willing to say, nine years now. He actually was one of my coaches when I was in NXT. He’s an incredible human being and he’s so knowledgeable about the industry and life in general, because he’s been through so much that he’s like my adopted work dad. When I had gotten let go from WWE and he had found out he’s like, ‘We need you.’ He was the head coach at AEW at the time. When we had the Pay-Per-View in Daytona, which was Fyter Fest, he’s like, ‘Just come with me. Come to the back so they can see how awesome you are because we need you’, and I’m eternally grateful for that.”