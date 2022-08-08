Date and Location for GCW Settlement Series Part 2 and Part 3

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced that The Settlement Series Part 2 will take place on Saturday, September 3rd as part of the Second City Summit at the Grand Sports Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

On Saturday, September 10th, The Settlement Series Part 3 will take place at the Boonton Elks Lodge in Boonton, New Jersey.

IndependentWrestling.TV will live stream the two events.

