The Jim Crockett Sr. Memorial Cup Tag Team Tournament is an event produced by the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA)..

The date and location of the 2023 Crockett Cup were announced at Friday night’s NWA 312 pay-per-view event. The tournament this year will be held on June 3rd and 4th in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The event will be broadcast on FITE TV.

The Briscoe Brothers won the NWA Crockett Cup 2022.