Date Revealed For WWE’s Next NXT Premium Live Event

The next WWE NXT premium live event has been announced.

WWE continues to fill the calendar for their PLEs this year with the Night of Champions show on May 27 from the Jeddah SuperDome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, NXT Battle Ground the next day at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, Money in the Bank on July 1 from the O2 Arena in London, England, and SummerSlam on August 5 from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

According to PWInsider, the next NXT PLE will take place on Saturday, August 12, one week after SummerSlam. The event’s location has not yet been determined as of this writing. Also, the name is still unknown.

So far, four NXT Battleground matches have been confirmed, with more expected to be announced next week.

The updated card is as follows:

WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker

Tiffany Stratton or Roxanne Perez vs. Lyra Valkyria or Cora Jade – Tournament Final for the Vacant NXT Women’s Championship

Noam Dar vs. Dragon Lee – NXT Heritage Cup

NXT North American Champion Wes Lee vs. Tyler Bate vs. Joe Gacy – Triple Threat Match