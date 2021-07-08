Dates For This Year’s NJPW G1 Climax Tournament Revealed

NJPW has announced the dates for this year’s G1 Climax tournament.

The tournament will start on September 18 in Osaka and ends on October 21 at Budokan Hall. Here’s the schedule:

September 18th at Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium

September 19th at Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium

September 23rd at Ota Ward Gymnasium in Tokyo

September 24th at Ota Ward Gymnasium in Tokyo

September 26th at Kobe World Memorial Hall in Hyogo

September 29th at Korakuen Hall

September 30th at Korakuen Hall

October 1st at Hamamatsu Arena in Shizuoka

October 3rd at Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium

October 4th at Korakuen Hall

October 7th at Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall

October 8th at Kochi Prefectural Gymnasium

October 9th at Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium

October 12th at Xebio Arena Sendai in Miyagi

October 13th at Xebio Arena Sendai in Miyagi

October 14th at Yamagata City Sports Center

October 18th at Yokohama Budokan

October 20th at Sumo Hall

October 21st at Sumo Hall

Last year’s tournament saw Kota Ibushi defeat SANADA in the finals.