Dates For This Year’s NJPW G1 Climax Tournament Revealed

NJPW has announced the dates for this year’s G1 Climax tournament.
The tournament will start on September 18 in Osaka and ends on October 21 at Budokan Hall. Here’s the schedule:
September 18th at Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium
September 19th at Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium
September 23rd at Ota Ward Gymnasium in Tokyo
September 24th at Ota Ward Gymnasium in Tokyo
September 26th at Kobe World Memorial Hall in Hyogo
September 29th at Korakuen Hall
September 30th at Korakuen Hall
October 1st at Hamamatsu Arena in Shizuoka
October 3rd at Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium
October 4th at Korakuen Hall
October 7th at Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall
October 8th at Kochi Prefectural Gymnasium
October 9th at Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium
October 12th at Xebio Arena Sendai in Miyagi
October 13th at Xebio Arena Sendai in Miyagi
October 14th at Yamagata City Sports Center
October 18th at Yokohama Budokan
October 20th at Sumo Hall
October 21st at Sumo Hall
Last year’s tournament saw Kota Ibushi defeat SANADA in the finals.