Dates Revealed For 2022 Impact PPV, Special Events and Impact TV Tapings

Impact Wrestling has announced the date and location for their 2022 No Surrender and Sacrifice events, and the 2022 Rebellion pay-per-view, plus several Impact TV tapings.

No Surrender will take place on Saturday, February 19 from the Alario Center in New Orleans. It will air live on Impact Plus and on YouTube for Impact Ultimate Insiders members.

Sacrifice will take place on Saturday, March 5 from Paristown Hall in Lousville, KY. It will also stream on Impact Plus and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders.

Rebellion will take place on Saturday, April 23 from the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. It will air live on pay-per-view.

Ticket details will be announced soon. Impact announced the following dates this week:

* Friday, January 21 and Saturday, January 22 – Impact TV tapings in Ft. Lauderdale, FL at the Charles Dodge Center

* Saturday, February 19 and Sunday, February 20 – No Surrender and Impact TV tapings from the Alario Center in New Orleans

* Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6 – Sacrifice and Impact TV tapings from Paristown Hall in Lousville, KY

* Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19 – Impact TV tapings from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia

* Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24 – Rebellion pay-per-view and Impact TV tapings from the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, NY