Daughter of Wrestling Legend Training With AEW and Cody Rhodes

During an interview with the Pro Wrestling Junkies Facebook page, legendary wrestling referee Earl Hebner talked about his daughter Katie getting into the wrestling business:

“I wanted my son in the business, I don’t want my daughter in the business (laughs). She’s at AEW training with Cody and Cody is giving her so much help, it’s unreal. Hopefully, she can be the next Gail Kim.”

In an April Facebook post, Katie Hebner commented on her training:

“Last night, I returned to the ring after about a year & a half (Thanks Covid 🙃) !!

Not only that but I got an amazing opportunity to train under Cody Rhodes, who first and foremost is a wrestler but more importantly the VP of AEW, the company that I had my eyes set on 👀👀🤗

This is a new and refreshing experience. It cuts out all the other middle man stuff that other promotions have and allows me to be in front of the right people, if I play my cards right!

So here’s to making something happen — LET’S GO.”