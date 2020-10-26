Dave Batista Explains Why He Is Voting For Joe Biden

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Former WWE star Dave Batista is publicly endorsing Joe Biden for U.S. President and stated the following in a political ad:

“This country, more than anything right now, needs someone who is going to have a plan so we can get back on track. A leader is someone who can unite people, who takes responsibility, that’s toughness. That is Joe Biden.”

