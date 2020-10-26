Dave Batista Explains Why He Is Voting For Joe Biden

Former WWE star Dave Batista is publicly endorsing Joe Biden for U.S. President and stated the following in a political ad:
“This country, more than anything right now, needs someone who is going to have a plan so we can get back on track. A leader is someone who can unite people, who takes responsibility, that’s toughness. That is Joe Biden.”
The Biden celebrity ad tour continues with this spot featuring WWE superstar/Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista talking about "the difference between being tough, and someone who portrays himself as a 'tough guy.'" Aired in Phoenix yesterday, per @Kantar. pic.twitter.com/7D4a2Qf9sF
— Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) October 25, 2020