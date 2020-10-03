Dave Batista Says He Has ‘0 Sympathy’ For Donald Trump

Early Friday morning, U.S. President and WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump announced that himself along with First Lady Melania tested positive for Covid-19.

WWE legend Batista commented on Trump having the virus:

Trump has incited violence on so many levels it’s sickening. He lied to Americans and created a false sense of security and people died. He’d happily see one of his disciples gun down anyone who opposes him. Hes the same person with or without covid. I have 0 sympathy for him. — Shadow Person Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) October 2, 2020

Well we know he’s not the epitome of health and fitness. I’m guessing by his gimpy walk and his water drinking skills that he’s got underlying conditions. So if President High Blood Pressure shows up in two weeks claiming “covid’s like a bad cold” then something ain’t right! https://t.co/rVMwO4VJiB — Shadow Person Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) October 2, 2020

I’ve never wished it on anyone. But it is what it is. I wonder how many covid victims Trump has prayed for? https://t.co/0Z6ZccFZ2g — Shadow Person Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) October 2, 2020

What’s really terrifying to me right now is that so many people who thought Trump was the fascist scourge of the earth yesterday are praying for him and wishing him a speedy recovery today. Imagine how his supporters and undecided voters are going to react?! Wtf people?!! — Shadow Person Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) October 2, 2020