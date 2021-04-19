Dave Batista Sets The Record Straight About His WWE Retirement

During an appearance for Justice Con, former WWE star Dave Batista made it clear that he has no intentions on coming out of retirement:

“Don’t put that out there, people will jump all over that [laughs]. ‘He’s coming out of retirement!’ No, I’m not. It’s so hard to convince people that I’m actually retired. You have no idea how tough that discussion is. When a professional wrestler retires, they don’t really retire, they kind of retire. If the paycheck or event is big enough, they’ll come out of retirement. It’s just not that way with me. I exited the business in such a storybook way, I could never go back. I’m just done. I got to finish on my own terms and nothing is going to bring me back and take away from that.”

(quote courtesy of Fightful.com)