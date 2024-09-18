Dave Bautista Comments On His Vintage Lunch Box Collection

WWE legend Dave Bautista spoke with Complex on a number of topics, including how he started his vintage lunch box collection back in 2003 when he was hurt and how E.T. was the first lunch box that started the collection.

Bautista said, “The E.T. was the first lunch box that started the collection. 2003, I was injured. I was in WWE and I got injured. I was at home, had a lot of time and that’s when I discovered eBay. I was surfing a lot and that’s when I really started collecting.”

You can check out Bautista’s comments in the video below.

