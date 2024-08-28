Dave Bautista Explains Why His Planned WWE HOF Induction Never Happened

Dave Bautista was nearly inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame a couple of years ago, but it never ended up happening.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, “The Animal” explained what happened.

“Eventually, I will,” Bautista said when asked if he is still going to be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame. “I want to, and there was a good opportunity for me to go in a couple years ago, and I agreed to do it. Hunter asked me to do it, and I said, ‘Yeah, of course.’”

He added, “It was here in LA, and I thought it was perfect, it was storybook because I won my first title here in LA, and we couldn’t figure it out because I was working on a film. I was in South Africa, so logistically, we just couldn’t make it happen, but yeah, I’m still open to it, and one day, I would like to.”

Check out the complete Dave Bautista interview with Chris Van Vliet via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.