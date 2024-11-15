Dave Bautista Mourns The Loss Of His Beloved Dog Ollie

Dave Bautista received some terrible news today: his dog passed away.

The former WWE Champion took to social media to announce that his dog, Ollie, had gone away. Ollie was surrounded by people who loved him.

Bautista wrote, “In loving memory of my sweet boy, Ollie. He fought with all he had, and I hope I made him as happy as he made me. He loved people, animals, his sisters (especially Maggie🥹), sunbathing, stealing toys, and bedtime. Thank you to everyone who showed him love. Goodnight, Ollie. We love you 💔”

Bautista is an animal advocate who adores dogs. He is an advocate for animal welfare and pet adoption. His pet family consists of three adoptive dogs.

We offer our condolences to Bautista and his family on their loss.