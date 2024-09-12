Dave Bautista On WWE: “I Hope That They Would Always Leave The Door Open For Me”

Dave Batista discussed what he would do if he weren’t a Hollywood star in a video released by Buzzfeed to promote his new film The Killer’s Game.

“I would still be involved with WWE, I hope. Because I really loved it. It wasn’t that I ever wanted to not be a part of that universe because I love the WWE Universe. It was just that I became so passionate about acting, and I’m still pursuing it with everything I have, but I still love that world. I have a good relationship with the company. I hope that they would always leave the door open for me because I just love professional wrestling.”

Plans for Batista to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame have been postponed several times and it’s still unknown when it will happen.

You can check out the interview below:



