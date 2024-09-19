Dave Bautista On WWE: “I Think Hunter Has Changed The Company In A Lot Of Great Ways”

WWE legend Dave Bautista appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he talked about a number of topics including how he think WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque has changed the company in a lot of great ways.

Bautista said, “Things have changed a lot. I think Hunter has changed the company in a lot of great ways, but he’s very open-minded to letting people do stuff outside of the company because he really understands that the bigger star they become, the more attention it’ll bring back to WWE, which is a great thing. [Whereas] I think in the past, it was just kind of the opposite. Wanted to keep everything contained, everything in-house, which is why I ended up leaving the company because I wasn’t afforded the opportunity to do stuff outside of the company. But now the way things are now and their structures, Hunter was like, ‘Yes, we want you to do this, it brings more eyes onto the WWE.’”

You can check out Bautista’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)