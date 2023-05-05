Dave Bautista Says Farewell To Drax The Destroyer From The Guardians Of The Galaxy

Dave Bautista, also known as Batista to WWE fans, made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the 2014 movie “Guardians of the Galaxy” as Drax the Destroyer, which was the boost his acting career needed.

The character was played by the former WWE star in other MCU films like Thor Love & Thunder, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers Infinity War, and Avengers Endgame.

He received roles in Blade Runner 2049, Dune, and his most recent film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, thanks to his portrayal of Drax, which served as his career’s catalyst.

Though he previously stated that he wanted to take his career in a different direction, the future WWE Hall of Famer returns to the role in the just-released Guardians of the Galaxy 3 movie.

On Twitter, actor Dave Bautista posted a video of himself saying goodbye to his Drax the Destroyer character:

“Every day I say a little prayer for Drax. The role that changed my life. Forever grateful to the fans and my Guardians family. What a magical journey it’s been. Thank you for letting me be your Drax. #DraxForever.”