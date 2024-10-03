Dave Bautista Says The Undertaker Gave Him The Best Financial Advice

WWE legend Dave Bautista spoke with the School of Hard Knocks on a number of topics, including how the best financial advice he ever received was from WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

Bautista said, “Financial advice, the best advice I ever got, which I always offer to, especially to professional athletes because professional athletes grow up not really having much. When you get all this money dumped on you, you want to buy everything you can afford. The best advice I ever got was actually from The Undertaker. He always said, ‘Live beneath your means.’ I learned that the hard way. I came out of wrestling, I literally lost everything. My house got foreclosed on, but I had a second opportunity to be successful in the film industry. Now that money in the bank means more to me than something I really don’t need. I don’t need a Bugatti. I’d love to have a Bugatti, but I’m not paying three to five million dollars for a car because I don’t need one.”

You can check out Bautista’s comments below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The School Of Hard Knocks (@theschoolofhardknockz)

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)