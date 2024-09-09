Dave Bautista’s “The Killer’s Game” Starring Drew McIntyre Premieres This Week

“The Killer’s Game” is set to be released this week, starring Dave Bautista and Ben Kingsley.

Sofia Boutella, Terry Crews, Scott Adkins, Pom Klementieff, and Ben Kingsley all appear in the film. It was written by Jay Bonansinga, James Coyne, and Simon Kinberg.

Drew McIntyre plays Rory Mackenzie, and Bautista plays Joe Flood. J.J. Perry directed the movie. The film will be released on September 13th. Here’s the synopsis and trailer for the film:

“In the new action-comedy THE KILLER’S GAME, when top hitman Joe Flood (Dave Bautista) is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he decides to take matters into his own hands – by taking a hit out on himself. But when the very hitmen he hired also target his ex-girlfriend (Sofia Boutella), he must fend off an army of assassin colleagues and win back the love of his life before it’s too late.”