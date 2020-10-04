Dave Marquez Steps Down As Executive Producer Of Championship Wrestling From Hollywood

Jessie Godderz became the first ever OVW National Champion on Friday night, winning a battle royal on the the episode that aired on YouToo America. He said,

“It’s a tremendous privilege and incredible honor to represent the Best and fastest growing television promotion in the world today. Honestly, I feel on top of the world. It’s my ninth championship Title in Wrestling and my biggest singles title to date. Al Snow and his business partner Chad Miller, who own OVW, are beyond amazing. They have accomplished the impossible. They have grown their OVW Television Show at such speed it’s mind-blowing. Our weekly television show now reaches over a hundred million TV homes in the United States across on six different major cable TV networks and we’re also on in another 500-plus million TV homes worldwide on dozens of platforms. In fact, we’re second only to WWE in reach and we’re just getting started. Al, Chad and OVW are truly revolutionizing the wrestling industry and I couldn’t be more proud to represent OVW as we continue to reach greater and greater heights faster than anyone could have ever imagined. OVW is truly the biggest wrestling success story of 2020.”

Dave Marquez took to Twitter today, revealing that he is stepping down as the executive producer of Championship Wrestling from Hollywood. He said,

“Today I officially hand the Championship Wrestling from Hollywood keys off to Nick Bonanno (sitting across from me in the photo). He the show’s new Executive Producer and currently (like right now) supervising the production of the next slate of episodes. For the first time in maybe 17 years, I’m not at one of my TV events by choice. I’ve given Nick and his team full reign of the broadcast. A little history; Nick came to me as a Referee. Over time he proved his ability to adapt and excel. After a few years, he became our Head Official, TV Editor, Line Producer, Creative Team Member, and now, EP. I’ll still be involved in the program of course, but I feel the time is right to allow the next generation to create and tell their stories.

In the meantime, my attention will be on United Wrestling Network Primetime Live and expanding our “Championship Wrestling” television format. Very soon you’ll see our Las Vegas version with Future Stars Of Wrestling.

Congratulations to Nick & Co. It’s your time!