Davey Boy Smith Jr. On Potential WWE Return: ‘A Lot Of Things In Wrestling Are Just Timing’

Davey Boy Smith Jr., who was welcomed back to WWE in 2021 but then left, spoke with HUGE POP! on another prospective return to the company.

Smith, who is currently working for AJPW, said the following:

“Yeah, there is (that part me that wants another WWE run to show what I can do). That would have to depend on the — I mean, Jimmy (Korderas) knows, a lot of things in wrestling are just timing. Ted DiBiase was the right guy, right place, right time for what Vince (McMahon) wanted and he was there, you know? So, Bret (Hart) happened to be there at a time, pivotal time in the company when they were pushing smaller talent with all the scandals that were going on and stuff but, I’ll get away from that but I’m just saying, so you know, there could be a point where I’m just the guy for whatever position that they need to come in and fill. But, all that I have asked for is the opportunity and a fair chance with some momentum behind it and you never say never.

It is possible. I’ll have to see going into 2025. I know All Japan wants to do another six months or one-year deal with me so, maybe it’s good to do that for another six months and then see, or, All Japan might be — with me here and the amount of success, the growth that both me and the company have been having. For those viewers that are watching, All Japan has been selling out Korakuen Hall every single time I’ve been on it. I can’t even get two comp tickets for friends over here. Again, a lot of the other wrestling companies over here, they can’t say that so that’s saying a big thing, and it’s great to see. I’m glad to be a part of that movement and improvement with the company so, but you know what? Hey, maybe I’m a big part of All Japan growing again and they start bringing over a lot of other gaijin and the company starts expanding like it really was back in the early, mid-90s so, I’m not exactly 100 percent sure. I’ll have to see but, it definitely is possible and I just would like a fair chance and an opportunity.”



